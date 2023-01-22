First big snowfall of the year dumps more than 50 centimetres on St. John's, N.L.
Residents of Newfoundland and Labrador's capital city got a good workout Sunday morning shoveling out from knee-deep snow.
Kelly Butt, a severe weather watcher for Environment Canada, said in a tweet that over 52 centimetres of snow had fallen in the east end of St. John's.
Butt says the weather radar at the St. John's International Airport recorded 48 centimetres.
The snow was blown around overnight by high winds, and many downtown houses were coated in streaks of pasted-on snow as the sun came up on Sunday.
Environment Canada says Sunday's weather should be mild and relatively still before two days of rain set in on Monday.
The storm began Friday night and capped off an unusually snow-free December; Environment Canada meteorologist Robert Grove says the city saw just six centimetres of snowfall last month, which is well below average.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2023.
