First big snowfall of the year dumps more than 50 centimetres on St. John's, N.L.

A winter storm dumped more than 50 centimetres of snow on parts of St. John's, N.L., over the weekend, marking the city's first significant snowfall of the season, as seen in this street scene on Sunday January 22, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie) A winter storm dumped more than 50 centimetres of snow on parts of St. John's, N.L., over the weekend, marking the city's first significant snowfall of the season, as seen in this street scene on Sunday January 22, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie)

Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine

The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.

Ukrainians mourning at least 59 dead in places many considered safe from the war

A small broom and dustpan in hand, Olga Prenzilevich cleans up the debris along the road in a sleepy Kyiv suburb next to a cordoned-off mound of charred vehicles and misshapen wreckage. This is the hard lesson Ukrainians have had to learn in a week of mourning at least 59 dead in places that many considered safe from the violence of the war against Russia, now in its 11th month.

