Extra patio seating costing Halifax business owners

Like spring flowers, patios are starting to sprout up around Halifax.

“We’re allowed to begin construction around mid-April,” says Erik Greiner, operations manager at The Old Triangle pub in Halifax.

Greiner says the patio allows this pub to seat an extra 60 patrons, which really helps during the peak season, but there's a price to be paid. Patio permits are not free.

“We would love to see at the very least a reduction in the fees,” says Alex Oulton, policy analyst with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

A 2023 study by the CFIB shows 60 per cent of owners polled don't think municipalities prioritize small businesses.

“We found that patio permitting fees in Atlantic Canada, the average for them is just under $1,000 at $995,” Oulton says.

Some cost more and some are less depending on size of the structure and whether it's a seasonal or annual license.

“They go to renting municipal property for the season. Also staff time associated with reviewing and inspecting applications. So when we get a sidewalk café application, we’re having that reviewed by our licensing staff to make sure it’s meeting our bylaw requirements,” says Peter Nightingale, manager of license standards for the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM). “It gets looked at by building inspectors to make sure it’s meeting all the building code requirements. Halifax Fire and emergency looks at it to make sure there are no operational issues.”

Understandable, says Erik Greiner. The one thing he would like to see is more consistency with the regulations.

“The regulations have been changed over the years. We are hoping this is the final changes that we’ve had to make to our deck. Going forward over the next couple years we won’t have to make any amendments. Last year, for example we had to change our safety railings twice and then this year we had to put in another railing to make it compliant with HRM regulations.”

Seasonal patios in Halifax have to be taken down by Nov. 1.

