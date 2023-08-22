First Nation in N.B. under state of emergency to install gates to keep out drugs

FREDERICTON -

A First Nations community in New Brunswick will soon be surrounded by security gates in an effort to curb illegal drug activity.

First installed during the COVID-19 pandemic and since removed, the gates will be put back and patrolled during certain hours, Chief Allan Polchies of Sitansisk, also known as St. Mary's First Nation, said Tuesday. Traffic in and out of the community will be monitored, he added, but residents aren't under lockdown or curfew.

The beefed-up security follows Polchies's decision on Monday to declare a state of emergency on the reserve.

"Non-Indigenous members are coming onto the reserve, cruising our streets late at night and being destructive, bringing in drugs," Sitansisk said in an interview. "We don't need those toxins in the community."

"Any questionable activity, or vehicles, or out-of-province licence plates will be tracked," he said.

Sitansisk's council said in its emergency declaration that the measure will unlock additional resources from provincial and federal programs.

