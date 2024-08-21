First Pallet shelters under construction in Whitney Pier, N.S.

It's been months in the making, but the first Pallet shelters in Whitney Pier, N.S., were loaded off the truck on Wednesday and are now under construction inside Pine Tree Park, a subdivision owned by Cape Breton-based New Dawn Enterprises.

There was public outcry and plenty of controversy when the project first came to light back in the winter.

After a number of protests, the Pallets were eventually moved from their initial planned location near Henry Street in Whitney Pier.

Sydney resident Michelle Dockrill worked in addictions for more than 30 years and while she's all for housing the homeless, she said there are people in the new location at Pine Tree Park who are still worried.

"This is a social experiment,” Dockrill told CTV News Atlantic. "We have people on Lingan Road that are concerned with what will it bring?"

Nova Scotia's Department of Community Services says the construction of new shelters in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality and in Lower Sackville, N.S., are a milestone for people who are living rough.

"Having a dignified place to call your own can mean a huge amount,” said Suzanne Ley, executive director of Employment Support and Income Assistance.

However, the department wasn’t able to get into specifics about what might be done to address residents' concerns -- adding those questions should be put to local project proponents.

"I think New Dawn and the Ally Centre would be best to talk about kind of what the model looks like in CBRM,” Ley said.

CTV News Atlantic reached out to New Dawn Enterprises on Wednesday, but was told no one was available for an interview.

New Dawn and the Ally Centre of Cape Breton have invited members of the media to a tour of the new Pallet shelter site Thursday, where the two organizations have said they plan to answer questions.

"I think people have real concerns and cynicism with New Dawn and their position that this is the best solution,” Dockrill said.

While some questions remain, Ley pointed out there have been success stories from other Pallet locations in Nova Scotia.

"There are a number of people in Sackville, in the village, who we understand are now making the decision to go back to school,” she said.

In a news release, New Dawn Enterprises said the Whitney Pier Pallet village is estimated to open in mid-September.

