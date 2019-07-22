

THE CANADIAN PRESS





DIEPPE, N.B. -- Federal Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says many of the people trying to save the endangered population of North Atlantic right whales have been left emotionally and physically exhausted, but he adds more work needs to be done.

Wilkinson told reporters today Ottawa has recently committed to closing more fisheries, reducing speed limits for ships and increasing aerial surveillance in an attempt to prevent the whales from being hit by boats or entangled in fishing gear.

His comments come after federal officials said Friday two more dead North Atlantic right whales were spotted off the east coast, bringing the number of the endangered animals to die this year in Canadian waters to eight.

Wilkinson says whale movements are tracked every day by five or more aircraft that fly over the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

He says the federal government is also helping to test ropeless fishing gear but adds the new technology must not be too costly for fishermen.

Scientists and environmental activists say North Atlantic right whales are under high levels of stress because they often come into contact with ships or get entangled in fishing gear. It is believed the population of the endangered species currently stands at around 400 animals.

Meanwhile, poor weather conditions forced a whale rescue team to postpone its bid to disentangle a right whale from fishing gear that is trailing from its head.

The federal Fisheries Department said Sunday the Campobello Whale Rescue Team was unable to help the 18-year-old whale, which has been tangled in gear in the gulf for at least two weeks.

A team from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration attached a tracker to the whale on Friday.

The endangered animal, known as 3125, was first spotted on July 4 by the crew aboard a Transport Canada aircraft east of Quebec's Gaspe peninsula.