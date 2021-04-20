HALIFAX -- Police in Summerside, P.E.I. have charged five people for failing to follow public health orders, after their vehicle was spotted in a Walmart parking lot less than an hour after they arrived in the province from Ontario.

Summerside Police Services received a call just after 8 p.m. Friday that there was a vehicle with Ontario licence plates and luggage attached to the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Granville St.

The complainant felt the vehicle may have just arrived in the province.

Police say the vehicle was empty when they arrived, but the five occupants shortly exited the store and returned to the vehicle where they were detained by police.

According to police, the five people had arrived from Ontario less than an hour earlier.

All five were charged under the Public Health Act for failure to self-isolate as required.

Any travellers to P.E.I. are required to travel directly to their self-isolation residence, where they must remain for 14 days.