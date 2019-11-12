HALIFAX -- Five people were taken to hospital for observation as a precaution after they were exposed to a carbon monoxide leak at an apartment building.

About 15 to 20 people were evacuated from the 17-unit building on Birches Drive.

Firefighters said they found the source of the leak, but couldn't reveal it at this time. They are not concerned that there will be any more leaks.

Firefighters said there was a carbon monoxide tester in the building and high levels of carbon monoxide triggered the alarm.

First responders were called to the scene at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

A warming bus was made available for the tenants displaced by the alarm.