

The Canadian Press





Residents in the Maritimes will be hoping a Groundhog Day prediction of an early spring comes true as freezing rain and snowfall warnings are up for most of the region.

Environment Canada has issued a flash-freeze warning for all of Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and southern New Brunswick -- saying they will see periods of rain that will change to snow this afternoon with a rapid drop in temperature that could cause roads and walking surfaces to become slippery and hazardous.

A heavy rainfall warning is also up for parts of Nova Scotia -- with the weather agency saying they could see up to 40 millimetres before the storm moves out.

Snowfall warnings, with total amounts of about 15 centimetres expected, have been posted for central and western New Brunswick.