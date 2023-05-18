Flights cancelled and passengers stranded as WestJet work-stoppage nears

At Halifax Stanfield International Airport, 16 WestJet and Swoop flights are coming and going on a daily basis.

At full capacity, that would mean roughly 2,000 WestJet passengers each day.

“I was supposed to fly today,” said Judy Macklin, who on Friday morning received an email that her Toronto-bound flight was cancelled as the company prepares for the looming pilots strike. Right-away, she went to the WestJet check-in desk.

“But there’s no one there to help me,” said Macklin.

Now her husband Barry’s heart medication is now running low.

“He has no meds for tomorrow, if we have to stay over,” said Macklin.

Eunice Liu received an email saying her flight was also cancelled.

A bad day at the airport did not appear to be getting any better for Lieu, who says she is experiencing continued radio silence from WestJet.

“Like, there is nobody here,” said Liu as she pointed to the WestJet kiosk.

Halifax Stanfield International Airport spokesperson Tiffany Chase said many flights for today and tomorrow have already been cancelled.

“Some of these cancellations have been indicated, to make sure passengers and crew members are not stranded,” said Chase. “Especially if it’s mid-trip or if they are looking to get home.”

Chase also offered this heads-up for travellers who plan to visit the airport on Friday.

“Expect that there could be picketing activity,” said Chase, who added there will be additional security on-site.

Air Canada’s former chief operating officer said strikes and lockouts can cause major damage to airlines.

“It cost Air Canada, the last time they had a nationwide strike, $10 million a day,” said Duncan Dee. “And that’s dollars from 20 years ago.”

Dee predicted the costs and damage for this work stoppage could be much higher for WestJet.