'I do have concerns': N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs clarifies comments made on province's education system

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs admits he does have some "frustration" with the province’s public school system, but claims recent comments he made were not specifically directed at teachers.

In an interview with Radio-Canada, Higgs said he would be worried if his children were in the current education system.

CTV Atlantic requested an interview with Higgs on those comments. On Thursday, he emailed reporters a statement.

“Honestly, I do have some frustration with the system. As I said in the original interview, I do have concerns, just like many parents and teachers across the province, and I think speaking out about them is important,” he said.

Higgs cited “inappropriate content” that was shared at local high schools as part of what sparked his comments.

That content was from a long-time sexual education organization based in Quebec, who held presentations at a few New Brunswick high schools on HPV, relationships and sexual health issues – according to the president of the organization.

One of the slides in that presentation was captured and circulated online. Higgs posted it on his own Facebook page, saying it went "well beyond the scope" of the province’s curriculum.

Higgs and New Brunswick Education Minister Bill Hogan said the group would no longer be allowed to present in the province's schools.

In his statement Thursday, Higgs also said he’s been contacted by both parents and teachers who have shared concerns about what they’re experiencing in the system – including some teachers who have said they don’t feel they can speak up.

On Wednesday, Hogan said Higgs’ comments stemmed from a few situations where the curriculum hasn’t been followed exactly.

“Sometimes some teachers add things to their courses that they shouldn't do or add things to that course. They really take it above and beyond what's prescribed in the curriculum. So when we're told about that, which is not all that frequent, we address it right away through the principal firstly and then move on from there,” he said.

Higgs stated his concerns are not “directed specifically at teachers.”

“The vast majority of teachers across the province work hard, and go above and beyond to help give students the best possible experience in school,” he said in his statement.

The New Brunswick Teachers’ Association declined to comment Wednesday on Higgs’ statements to Radio-Canada.

