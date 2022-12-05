Flood-prone area in Saint John to receive major upgrade

A high traffic, flood-prone area in Saint John, N.B., is getting $8 million to go towards a major reconfiguration.

The money will see a portion of Retail Drive in the east side of the city raised and the elimination of one of two immediately adjacent signalized intersections.

The project also includes an upgrade to the storm water sewer system and the expansion of the sanitary sewer capacity, which the city says will reduce the risk of flooding and sewer backups.

"Our government is focused on making infrastructure investments that improve the lives of everyone in Saint John-Rothesay, and all New Brunswickers, and help us protect and develop our economy," said Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John-Rothesay, on behalf of Dominic LeBlanc, the minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, in a news release Monday.

"A safe and functional road like Retail Drive, a major corridor to East Point, ensures that residents and visitors of the City of Saint John can safely benefit from the growing retail centre."

The City of Saint John says additional benefits from the project include:

upgraded pedestrian signals with sound, a countdown, and accessible ramps for improved pedestrian and motorist safety

the addition of railway crossing gates and traffic signal pre-emption in the event of an approaching train

“Investments in critical infrastructure help mitigate the impacts of climate change for all Canadians. Upgrades to underground infrastructure and the realignment of Retail Drive will help mitigate the risk of flooding and major weather events due to climate change," said Saint John Mayor Donna Noade Reardon.

"It will also enhance public safety for pedestrians and motorists and the work helps pave the way for future growth in the area. Thanks to funding from our federal and provincial partners, the city can now proceed with this important project."

Of the funding, $2.8 million is coming from the federal government, $2.3 is being provided by the province, and $3.2 is coming from the City of Saint John.