Foot off the gas: A move to electric vehicles could present challenges in the Maritimes

SYDNEY, N.S. -

Electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, but come 2035 they'll be the norm.

The move to electric is part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's climate plan -- one that's in the spotlight as he and other world leaders take part in a climate summit.

But the goal of reducing gas emissions over the next decade presents challenges in parts of the Maritimes where some people have long driving distances between urban areas.

Jim Macdonald and his family have been in the car business for decades in Cape Breton.

Over the years, he's seen a number of changes in the automotive industry. But switching to electric vehicles full time is not something he thinks we will see anytime soon.

"Oh yeah, it would impact us. If they go all electric we will probably be there, but I don't see that happening," says Macdonald.

He says hybrid vehicles are popular among customers right now.

It gives drivers the option to use electricity or fuel to fill up.

He says the geography of the Maritimes from rural to urban areas is widespread and much different than larger cities.

"You think about it. If you're driving in a snowstorm and you have an hour left of driving on your tank and you have three hours to go, it would make people nervous," says Macdonald.

"You have to stop and charge the vehicle up. I just don't see it happening for our geography and our landscape,"

Sarah Balloch is the clean transportation manager at the Clean Foundation in Dartmouth.

"We travel around the province in electric vehicles and offer test drives, which is really enjoyable," says Balloch.

She says Trudeau's pledge to end the sale of gas-powered cars and create an emissions-free power grid, both by 2035, is a move that would have major benefits.

"The transportation sector is about a third of our emissions. It's really significant and switching to electric vehicles would mean the fuel is coming from our grid, which is also becoming greener every day," says Balloch.

The prime minister is in Scotland for the 26th meeting of the UN's Climate Group.

The meeting in Glasgow comes on the heels of a G20 summit in Rome that Trudeau characterized as a partial victory in the fight against climate change.

Balloch says there are plenty of incentives federally to make the move to electric vehicles, but admits there is still lots of work that needs to be done.

"We are seeing that happen all the time. You can ask any EV owner over the last five years how much more charging there is available now," says Balloch.

"I think we're going to see that accelerate in the next couple of years with lots of players in that space."

Balloch believes 2035 is a realistic goal if the proper steps are taken.

Currently, there are only two charging stations in the Sydney, N.S. area.