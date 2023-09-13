Forecaster warns Lee's winds could be 'faster' than expected on arrival in Maritimes

This satellite image provided by CSU/CIRA-NOAA shows hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CSU/CIRA-NOAA) This satellite image provided by CSU/CIRA-NOAA shows hurricane Lee in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CSU/CIRA-NOAA)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News