Forecaster warns Lee's winds could be 'faster' than expected on arrival in Maritimes

HALIFAX, N.S. -

Hurricane Lee is threatening to make a faster and windier landing in the Maritimes than earlier forecasts predicted.

Chris Fogarty with the Canadian Hurricane Centre says the storm may feature a "somewhat faster approach speed" as it passes Cape Cod and arrives in western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick on Saturday or early Sunday.

As of 8 a.m. local time, the storm was in the northern Caribbean, ranked as a Category 3 hurricane and located about 765 kilometres south-southwest of Bermuda.

Lee is forecast to keep travelling north and lose strength in cooler waters before potentially making landfall in Canada as a tropical storm.

However, Fogarty's forecast says the storm could land with stronger winds than had been predicted earlier in the week, which would increase the threat over western Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says it will provide updates later today on potential storm surges around the Bay of Fundy, and projected wind speeds.