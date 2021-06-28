SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO -- A former New Brunswick radio host accused of seeking sex from a minor in Puerto Rico has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

Trevor Doyle was sentenced June 3 via videoconference.

Doyle was arrested in April 2019 after trying to solicit sex from an FBI agent posing online as a teenage girl.

He pleaded guilty in February 2020 to a charge of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Doyle will serve his sentence at a minimum security facility in Pensacola, Fla.

He will also be under supervision for 10 years.

Doyle hosted the morning show on Capital FM in Fredericton, but was suspended after his arrest and is no longer employed by the company.

BellMedia operates Capital FM, as well as CTV News.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2021.