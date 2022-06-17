Former Fredericton resident to be inducted into UFO Walk of Fame in New Mexico

Stanton Friedman, who died in 2019, was a world-renowned expert on all matters extraterrestrial. Stanton Friedman, who died in 2019, was a world-renowned expert on all matters extraterrestrial.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island