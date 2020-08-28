HALIFAX -- Former Halifax taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi has been found guilty of sexual assault.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Gerald Moir handed down the verdict Friday afternoon.

The charge stems from an assault that occurred in December 2012 at Al-Rawi’s former apartment in Bedford, N.S.

“The guilty verdict tells the system, tells the community that when you come forward and you are honest and tell the truth about violence that happens to you, you can make a difference,” said Crown attorney Carla Ball.

Al-Rawi now lives in Germany with his wife, but he returned to Halifax for the trial.

This is a developing story. More to come.