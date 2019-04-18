Featured
Former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant to perform at Fredericton festival
In this July 13, 1985 file photo, Led Zeppelin bandmates, singer Robert Plant (left) and guitarist Jimmy Page, reunite to perform for the Live Aid famine relief concert at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia. Plant and his band, The Sensational Space Shifters, will perform in September at the Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival in Fredericton, N.B. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 5:02PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, April 18, 2019 5:05PM ADT
A rock and roll Hall-of-Famer is set to headline Fredericton's Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival.
Former Led Zeppelin lead singer-songwriter Robert Plant and his band, The Sensational Space Shifters, will take the stage in Fredericton this summer.
Festival organizers say Plant is the biggest artist they've ever been able to bring in.
“We couldn't be more excited,” said Brent Staeben, the festival’s music programming director.“It's really a coup for New Brunswick to be able to get an artist of this magnitude now. He doesn't play a ton of shows anymore, but to get him to Atlantic Canada is massive for the festival and we can already tell from our fans that they're very excited to get the opportunity to see him.”
Plant co-wrote the rock classic Stairway to Heaven, among other hits for Led Zeppelin.
The festival runs Sept. 10-15.