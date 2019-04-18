

CTV Atlantic





A rock and roll Hall-of-Famer is set to headline Fredericton's Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival.

Former Led Zeppelin lead singer-songwriter Robert Plant and his band, The Sensational Space Shifters, will take the stage in Fredericton this summer.

Festival organizers say Plant is the biggest artist they've ever been able to bring in.

“We couldn't be more excited,” said Brent Staeben, the festival’s music programming director.“It's really a coup for New Brunswick to be able to get an artist of this magnitude now. He doesn't play a ton of shows anymore, but to get him to Atlantic Canada is massive for the festival and we can already tell from our fans that they're very excited to get the opportunity to see him.”

Plant co-wrote the rock classic Stairway to Heaven, among other hits for Led Zeppelin.

The festival runs Sept. 10-15.