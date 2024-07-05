Former MP calls for pause on Canadian EVs plan for 2035

The Canadian government has pledged that 100 per cent of new light-duty vehicles sold in the country will have zero-emissions by 2035, but a former member of Parliament thinks it might be time to rethink that strategy.

In an interview with CTV News Atlantic’s Todd Battis on Friday, former MP Dan McTeague, who is now the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said there could be unexpected difficulties in hitting this target in 11 years.

“I think there are a number of problems with the technology and the infrastructure – which just isn’t there – and the cost,” he said. “It’s seems like we’re a little short.”

According to its website, Canadians for Affordable Energy promotes the “benefits of affordable energy by informing Canadians about it, advance policies that encourage it, and we are building a national constituency to support it.”

McTeague recently wrote an article in the Financial Times titled “It’s time to abandon reckless EV mandates.” He noted electric vehicles could increase the power demands at homes and require further investments in energy.

“This could create a significant challenge in a short period of time,” he said. “It’s not going to be (that) you’ll have 100 per cent of those vehicles being built in nine years. Federal and provincial governments have committed significant money to make this a reality, but the reality may be elusive.”

McTeague suggests market demand should steer the creation of electric vehicles in Canada.

“You cannot oversupply a market where demand isn’t (there),” he said. “Putting all of our eggs in one basket could wind up being the kind of policy that doesn’t lead to the kind of consequences Canadians expect of government.

“It’s time to tap the brakes and consider demand first.”