HALIFAX -- A 38-year-old man from Noonan, New Brunswick is facing six charges in connection with an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit began investigating in February 2019, following a complaint received by Cybertip.ca, Canada's tipline for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children.

On June 29, 2020, police executed a search warrant at a home on Route 10 in Noonan. During the search, police seized a variety of electronic devices. Police say a 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene, and was released from custody on an undertaking to police with strict conditions.

Michael Sorenson appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court on July 14, and was charged with:

two counts of sexual exploitation

invitation to sexual touching

voyeurism

making child pornography

possession of child pornography.

He is scheduled to return to court on August 25.

Police say the charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred between 2008 and 2020, involving several identified victims as well as unknown victims.

"We know this individual used to own a petting zoo in Noonan until 2020, and would travel across the province to different events, hiring locals who stayed at hotels with him," says Sgt. Nick Arbour with the New Brunswick RCMP. "So far, we have identified several New Brunswick victims, and actively continue to investigate to identify other potential victims."

A court-imposed publication ban is in place to protect the identities of the victims, as well as any information that could potentially identify them.

Police ask anyone who may be a victim, or have information related to these incidents to contact the New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit at 506-452-3405 or Crime Stoppers.