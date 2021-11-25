Former N.S. Liberal cabinet minister Geoff MacLellan to chair panel on housing in HRM

HALIFAX, N.S. -

Former liberal cabinet minister Geoff MacLellan will chair the panel on housing in Halifax Regional Municipality, a joint planning task force created to address housing challenges in the municipality.

"Having worked across the isle for eight years with Geoff, I know that he is solutions focused. Nova Scotians want us to work quickly to address the housing crisis that's facing the province and I have great confidence that Geoff can lead with the urgency that is needed," said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston at a press conference Thursday morning.

MacLellan represented the Glace Bay riding from 2010 to 2021 as a Liberal MLA. He held several portfolios while in government, including minister of infrastructure and housing.

“I think we have a mutual respect and a shared understanding of getting things done,” MacLellan said of Houston. “That’s why I’m here. It’s not political or any other reason. We’ve always worked together despite obviously being on different sides of the political fence this is about helping people.”

"I have always respected his commitment to Nova Scotians and his strong track record. He's a relationship builder who isn't afraid to roll up his sleeves to get the work done,” said Houston. “As a former cabinet minister, he knows government, he knows the issues around housing very well.”

The new planning task force is part of the province's plan to increase housing supply. It will focus on faster planning and development approvals for large residential projects in HRM.

"I'm pleased to serve as chair of this all important task force," said MacLellan. "Housing supply is a complex issue and one that I agree and we all agree needs urgent action."

"The housing shortage is an issue across the province, there's no question about that including our largest city," said Houston.

"We all want to see more housing so residents of HRM will have a place to call home," said MacLellan. "Our focus will be on faster planning and developmental approvals which are needed for large residential projects."

The other panel members are:

Kelly Denty, executive director of planning and development, HRM

Peter Duncan, director of infrastructure planning, HRM

Stephen MacIsaac, CEO, Nova Scotia Lands

Paul LaFleche, deputy minister, department of municipal affairs and housing

The province says MacLellan's remuneration has yet to be determined. It will be shared publicly when it is set.

"I want to assure Nova Scotians that they will be getting tremendous value for money when the details are finalized and we'll be transparent about the compensation," said Houston.

Other panellists are employees of the province or HRM and will perform this role as part of their regular duties.

The panel's first meeting will be held in December.