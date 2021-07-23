HALIFAX -- The former Liberal candidate for Dartmouth South says party leader Iain Rankin called her Thursday morning following posts she made online, but she’s not interested in speaking with him right now.

"All I wanted was for my truth to get out and I don’t want to be a spectacle anymore. I just wanted to bring attention to something bigger than I am,” Robyn Ingraham told CTV News at her Dartmouth barbershop Friday, saying she wasn’t interested in speaking on-camera and is just trying to do her work.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Ingraham said the reason she dropped out of the Nova Scotia election was because of revealing photos she had posted in the past -- photos she said she had disclosed to the party.

Ingraham described receiving an overwhelming number of messages on social media - both supportive and attacks - after she revealed the Liberal party sent her a prepared statement to use, which blamed her mental health as her reason for dropping out of the race.

In her post, Ingraham said the party was concerned when boudoir photos surfaced after it was announced she was the candidate.

Ingraham said she has used multiple platforms including Tumblr, Instagram, and OnlyFans—a site where people earn money from fans who subscribe to their content.

"I’m having people tell me they don’t want me to be role models for their daughter," Ingraham said.

She said during the vetting process, she provided the Liberals with an extensive list of past and present social media accounts.

Rankin, who is campaigning in Sydney, N.S., said he's tried to connect with Ingraham several times since her post surfaced online.

He said his team "assisted" with the first statement and 'that's the one that I rely upon."

“My understanding is she withdrew and … as a team we helped put together her statement,” Rankin said.

"I’m sad to lose a candidate race."

Rankin said there are elements in Ingraham's second statement that made him "uncomfortable."

"I want diverse candidates that have different life experiences. I want to make sure we have an open inclusive party and I’m going to continue to do that. We’ve made huge strides forward especially with this campaign and our candidates. We’re going to continue to recruit people that have different experiences," he said.

In her post, Ingraham said a member of the Liberal team asked whether she has had sex in exchange for money. She said she has not, and doesn't believe the party has the right to ask her that question

When pressed on whether the Liberal Party asks every candidate if they have been paid for sex, or whether the party posed that question to Ingraham, Rankin said he doesn’t believe that’s part of the questionnaire.

He said he's not aware if the party asked that, and can’t speak for every single screening question asked by the party.

"I wasn’t a part of those conversations. I haven’t had a conversation with Robyn. That would not disqualify a candidate," Rankin said.

With files from The Canadian Press.