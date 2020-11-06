HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP have arrested four people in Moncton and Dieppe as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

Police say at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, police executed two search warrants at homes on Gauvin Road and Highlandview Road.

Police seized a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine, as well as drug-trafficking paraphernalia, ammunition, a set of brass knuckles and an undisclosed amount of money.

During the searches, police arrested a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old woman from Moncton, and a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman from Dieppe.

The four were later released and are scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on April 20, 2021.

RCMP ask anyone with information about illegal drug activity in their community to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.