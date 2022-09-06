Four people charged following protest outside Dartmouth housing development

Four people are facing obstruction charges after they were arrested at a protest over construction near the Eisner Cove Wetland in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a planned demonstration in the area of Mount Hope Avenue, near Highway 111, around 7:30 a.m.

The protesters were speaking out against a housing development being built in the area.

Demonstrators allegedly tried to stop a tree harvester from being delivered to the site by laying or standing in front of the machine.

Police say they were on scene “to ensure public safety for everyone in the area,” and arrested four people when they allegedly tried to obstruct the officers.

Police also allege one woman assaulted an officer while she was being arrested.

A 45-year-old man, a 41-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman have each been charged with one count of obstruction. The woman also faces charges of assaulting an officer.

They are all due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court.

The protesters says the wetland is a possible home to at-risk species, such as wood turtles, black ash trees and bats, and is calling for the housing development to be built in another part of the city.

“We want the provincial government to exchange other land that is more suitable for development, which there are plenty of in HRM, for this very ecologically important piece of land, so this development can go on, but not here,” said protester Tara Lapointe. “We want this land to be given back to the public and preserve it for future generations “

Nova Scotia-born actor Elliot Page posted on Instagram that he was at the protest, identifying one of the arrested protesters as Darlene Gilbert, a Mi'kmaw elder.

Last month, the Nova Scotia Department of Environment told CTV News the work won't disturb a large enough portion of wetland to meet the criteria for an environmental assessment, and that it has no evidence there are endangered species in the area.