

THE CANADIAN PRESS





BOIESTOWN, N.B. -- New Brunswick RCMP say three teenagers are dead and one man later succumbed to his injuries after three separate collisions in a 24-hour span.

Sgt. Pierre Chiasson says the latest crash occurred just before 6 a.m. on Sunday in Boiestown, N.B.

Chiasson says the car was being driven by a 17-year-old male when it left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver and a 14-year-old female passenger died in the crash, while another passenger -- an 18-year-old female -- was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Chiasson says just hours before, a 19-year-old man died at the scene after his motorcycle collided with a van at an intersection around 2 a.m. in Moncton. The 19-year-old struck the southbound van when it attempted to turn left onto Mapleton Road. The driver of the van was not injured.

He says the crash is being investigated and no charges have been laid at the moment, although RCMP believes speed may have been a factor in the collision.

On Saturday afternoon another crash occurred in the McKees Mills area after a man driving an SUV was trying to pass another vehicle and collided with a tractor-trailer.

Chiasson says the man in the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries. On Monday, the RCMP said in a news release that the driver and lone occupant of the SUV, a 69-year-old man from Moncton, died in hospital on Saturday evening.

The truck driver was not injured.

An accident reconstructionist was on the scene in Boiestown, N.B. for much of Sunday.

It meant the road had to be closed to through-traffic.

“Saturday night, Sunday morning, you never know,” said resident Winston Hunter, who lives near the crash scene and heard the sirens. “The RCMP cars and then what looked like a fire rescue truck and two ambulances went up right after at high speed.”

Other community members CTV News spoke with say the area has been hit with several tragedies in recent weeks and months and can't believe they're having to face another.

The mayor of Upper Miramichi, which includes the Boiestown area, says everyone is in shock.

He says as small communities go, everyone really does know everyone out here, and so in the coming days, they're hoping that the community finds ways to come together and support one another.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.