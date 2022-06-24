Four people face drugs, weapons charges following police raid in North Kentville

Four people are facing drugs and weapons charges following a police raid in North Kentville, N.S.

The RCMP, Kentville police, and the Criminal Intelligence Service of Nova Scotia executed a search warrant at a home on Exhibition Street on June 16.

The RCMP says four people were safely arrested at the home.

During the search, police say they seized cocaine, scales, cellphones, drug paraphernalia, cash, stolen property and a prohibited weapon.

Kindera States, 23, Joseph States, 51, and Jennifer Mahar, 48, all of North Kentville, and Tyler Patterson, 28, of Cole Harbour, have each been charged with:

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of stolen property

Kindera States faces an additional charge of breach of probation.

Joseph States faces additional charges of resisting a police officer and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

All four have been released and are set to appear in Kentville provincial court on Aug. 30 at 9:30 a.m.