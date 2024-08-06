ATLANTIC
    • Four people injured in single-vehicle crash near Digby, N.S.

    RCMP are investigating after four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Brighton, N.S., on Sunday.

    Police say they responded to the report of the crash on Highway 101 at around 6:20 p.m.

    After some investigation, police believe a Toyota Corolla went off the road, striking an embankment and utility pole, before rolling several times.

    All four occupants of the vehicle, including the 61-year-old driver from Timberlea, were taken to the hospital by EHS with serious injuries. One of the passengers, an 85-year-old from Digby, was transported via LifeFlight.

    Highway 101 was closed for several hours following the crash, but since reopened.

    The investigation is still ongoing. Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

