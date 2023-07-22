Four people missing after massive Nova Scotia flood: RCMP

Four people are missing after a severe weather event in Nova Scotia where some areas reportedly received over 200 millimetres of rain.

Police say two children are missing after a vehicle they were travelling in was submerged in West Hants. The other three occupants managed to escape the submerged vehicle.

Meanwhile, searches are underway for a youth and another man who are unaccounted for after their vehicle was submerged, also in West Hants. The other two occupants were rescued from the vehicle.

“Out of respect for the families we will not be releasing their identities or any additional personal information at this time,” said Halifax District RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay in an email to CTV Atlantic.

Police are advising the public not to leave their homes to search for the missing individuals as flood conditions remain dangerous.