Franklin now first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season.
In a Monday morning update, the agency said the storm was about 635 kilometres north of Grand Turk Island and 810 kilometres southwest of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h, and moving 13 km/h in a north-northwest direction.
“A gradual turn toward the north and north-northeast with a slightly faster forward speed is expected during the next couple of days,” a bulletin on the NHC’s website reads.
“Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts. This makes Franklin a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is forecast today, but gradual weakening is expected to begin by Tuesday afternoon,” it added.
The NHC says swells generated by Franklin are beginning to affect Bermuda.
“These swells are expected to spread toward the east coast of the United States during the next couple of days, likely resulting in life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”
The Canadian Hurricane Centre also issued an updated map on Franklin’s track early Monday morning.
The map now shows the hurricane south of Nova Scotia by 3 a.m. local time Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h. The storm is then expected to track south of Newfoundland by 3 a.m. Friday at 140 km/h before it moves east, away from Atlantic Canada, by Saturday morning.
The storm was originally forecast to affect parts of southeastern Newfoundland this week, but is no longer expected to have much impact on land.
On Sunday, the Canadian Hurricane Centre said Franklin was tracking farther south and more slowly than originally predicted, taking it further away from the province's coast.
Despite the change in the storm's path, however, the centre says Atlantic Canada should still brace for heavy rain from Wednesday through Friday.
With files from The Canadian Press
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Franklin now first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season. The latest map now shows the hurricane south of Nova Scotia by early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h.
Quebec man was arrested for harassing his spouse days before killing their children: source
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
Florida Gov. Ron Desantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at prayer vigils and in church, in frustration and exhaustion, to mourn yet another racist attack in America: this one the killing of three Black people in Florida at the hands of a white, 21-year-old man who authorities say left behind white supremacist ramblings that read like 'the diary of a madman.'
Unifor autoworkers overwhelmingly vote to authorize strikes at GM, Ford, Stellantis
Workers at a trio of major automakers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of allowing their union to call a strike if bargaining committees can't secure new collective agreements in the coming months.
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women's World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he's out of his job.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Hurricane Franklin strengthens, what we know about the killing of three Black people in a racist attack in the United States, and the RCMP is warning of scams targeting wildfire evacuees. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
China won't require COVID tests for incoming travellers in reopening milestone
China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result for incoming travellers starting Wednesday, a milestone in its reopening to the rest of the world after a three-year isolation that began with the country's borders closing in March 2020.
Jacksonville killings: What we know about the hate crime
A white man wearing a mask and firing a weapon emblazoned with a swastika gunned down three Black people Saturday in what the sheriff described as a racially motivated attack in Jacksonville, Florida. Here's what is known about the killings.
Removing Fukushima's melted nuclear fuel will be harder than the release of plant's wastewater
The scarcity of information from inside the Fukushima Daiichi plant's nuclear reactors makes planning for the removal of melted fuel extremely difficult, a Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings spokesperson says.
Toronto
-
Stephen Lecce to make an announcement ahead of school year
Ontario’s Education Minister is set to make an announcement on Monday ahead of the school year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | TTC investigating system-wide PRESTO fare vending machine outage
The Toronto Transit Commission is investigating a system-wide presto fare vending machine outage.
-
Coroner's inquest into death of teen at Ontario school for blind children to begin
A coroner's inquest into the death of a disabled teen who was in the care of an Ontario school for blind children is set to begin today.
Calgary
-
First year post-secondary students move into U of C
The University of Calgary opened up its doors ahead of the new school year to nearly 2,000 students, planning to live on campus.
-
STARS Air Ambulance transports 71-year-old to hospital following motorcycle crash south of Gleniffer Lake
A 71-year-old man is in life-threatening condition following a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon south of Glennifer Lake, Alberta.
-
Calgary brigade heading for B.C. to assist with firefighting operations
As devastating wildfires continue to burn in British Columbia, more help is on the way from Calgary.
Montreal
-
Quebec man was arrested for harassing his spouse days before killing their children: source
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
-
Unsure how to navigate the REM in Montreal? There's now an app for that
A new app is meant to make your commute on Montreal's new light-rail system easier and faster. Called Remexit, it uses real-time train schedules to help commuters plan trips on the REM and get to nearby bus stops and metro lines.
-
Montreal arson squad investigating vehicle fire in Saint-Laurent
A car was destroyed by an apparent arson around 4:30 a.m. on Monday in an industrial sector of the Saint-Laurent borough, in northwest Montreal. The flames spread to another vehicle parked nearby, but spared the adjacent building.
Edmonton
-
Elks snap home losing streak, beating Redblacks 30-20
The Edmonton Elks ended a massive drought and finally got a win at home, defeating the Ottawa Redblacks 30-20 on Sunday.
-
Man attacked with a machete Saturday at Southgate transit centre, appears to be random: EPS
Edmonton police say a man was attacked with a machete at the Southgate Transit Centre Saturday night.
-
Trudeau made 'specific commitments' during weekend meeting in Edmonton says N.W.T. premier
After saying last week she was angry Northerners don't receive the same services from the federal government as people in the rest of Canada, Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane says the prime minister made "specific commitments" to address the issue this weekend when they met to discuss firefighting efforts.
Northern Ontario
-
Quebec man was arrested for harassing his spouse days before killing their children: source
The Quebec man believed to have killed his two young children before taking his own life on Saturday had been recently arrested for harassing his spouse, CTV News has learned.
-
Manitoba man charged after tractor trailer found down an embankment in northern Ont.
A 54-year-old Manitoba driver has been charged with careless driving in northern Ontario after allegedly driving a tractor trailer off the road on Friday.
-
Franklin now first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season. The latest map now shows the hurricane south of Nova Scotia by early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h.
London
-
-
Shooting in Sarnia: Police
A victim has been airlifted to London in serious condition.
-
'Water was 10-to-12 feet high': Flood damage in Warwick Township still being assessed
Standing next to his cornfield, Mackie Rombouts couldn’t reach as high as where the water was just a few days earlier.
Winnipeg
-
1,700 MPI workers set to strike Monday: Union
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees will be hitting the picket line Monday as negotiations between the public insurer and the Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) broke down last week.
-
‘A battle on this issue’: NDP, PCs clash over healthcare
A big campaign promise from the Manitoba NDP party is signalling to experts that healthcare might be the provincial election’s big issue this fall.
-
Liquor Mart employees to return to work as strike ends
All of Manitoba's Liquor marts will be open for business Monday as Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) and its unionized workers have come to a tentative agreement after weeks of strike action.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa pressing the Ontario, federal governments for new transit funding, Transit Commission chair says
The chair of the Transit Commission says Ottawa is joining other cities in a "full-on" press for transit funding from upper levels of government, as OC Transpo faces ridership challenges and multimillion-dollar deficits.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's where you can see the Stanley Cup in Ottawa today
Las Vegas Golden Knights athletic trainer Mike Muir will bring the Stanley Cup to Frank Ryan Park on Monday afternoon as part of his day with the NHL's biggest prize.
-
Capital Pride Parade draws thousands of people to downtown Ottawa
The streets of downtown Ottawa were filled with rainbow colours, songs and celebrations on a sunny Sunday afternoon, for the annual Capital Pride Parade.
Saskatoon
-
Protesters in Saskatoon call on province to reverse parental consent and pronoun policy
A protest took place on Sunday in Saskatoon, uniting concerned citizens against a new policy that would mandate students under the age of sixteen to obtain parental consent before their schools can make changes to their names or pronouns.
-
Special air quality statements in effect for Saskatoon, most of northern Saskatchewan
A wave of smoky conditions is causing special air quality statements across northern and central Saskatchewan.
-
Former members of Delisle's woman's softball team reunite with coach 60 years later
In a heartwarming gathering, Norma Colborn, a spirited woman in her nineties hailing from the Saskatoon area, reunited with the softball team she founded over sixty years ago in the quaint town of Delisle in the 1960s.
Vancouver
-
No emergency text alerts? Questions surround lack of fire warnings in Shuswap
A growing number of residents in the North Shuswap area are voicing concerns that that they did not receive emergency text alerts from the AlertReady emergency notification system as an exceptionally aggressive fire swept toward their communities, trapping some while others narrowly escaped with their lives.
-
'The absolute wrong direction': Homeless man fined $100 for having cart on DTES sidewalk
The decision to ticket a homeless man for having a cart on the sidewalk is drawing criticism from advocates.
-
1,500 buildings assessed by Canada Task Force 1 in West Kelowna, Shuswap
The Vancouver-based disaster response team Canada Task Force 1 has completed 1,506 rapid damage assessments in the wildfire-ravaged West Kelowna and North Shuswap areas, allowing residents to find out if their homes are safe to return to.
Regina
-
Protesters in Saskatoon call on province to reverse parental consent and pronoun policy
A protest took place on Sunday in Saskatoon, uniting concerned citizens against a new policy that would mandate students under the age of sixteen to obtain parental consent before their schools can make changes to their names or pronouns.
-
Councillors, MP meet to discuss controversial compost facility near Pilot Butte
Communication is opening up around the proposed compost facility near Pilot Butte – as councillors from the RM of Edenwold, Pilot Butte and a federal MP met to discuss the controversial project.
-
Former members of Delisle's woman's softball team reunite with coach 60 years later
In a heartwarming gathering, Norma Colborn, a spirited woman in her nineties hailing from the Saskatoon area, reunited with the softball team she founded over sixty years ago in the quaint town of Delisle in the 1960s.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 expected to fully reopen next week, but will be closed all day Tuesday
The long-awaited full reopening of Highway 4 is expected to come before the Labour Day long weekend, transportation officials said.
-
The quest for an ancient colossus, in the wild rainforest of B.C.
Experts worry Vancouver Island's ancient red cedar trees may represent the last of the giants as climate change jeopardizes their descendants’ ability to survive the centuries to come.
-
Nisga'a memorial pole to start journey home to B.C. from Scottish museum
A memorial totem pole belonging to members of the Nisga'a Nation in northwestern British Columbia is about to begin its journey home from the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, where it has been on display for nearly a century.