

Brad Perry, Bell Media Radio





Three people are temporarily homeless after a fire at a four-storey apartment building in Fredericton.

Platoon Captain Peter McMurtrie of the Fredericton Fire Department says the blaze broke out on Parkside Drive around 5 p.m. Friday.

McMurtrie said Saturday morning that the fire was confined to one apartment, which received smoke and water damage.

He said no one was hurt in the fire, which remains under investigation.

The Canadian Red Cross arranged emergency lodging for one man and say similar help will be offered to a second man and his son, who were away at the time.

The other tenants in the building were later allowed to return to their homes.