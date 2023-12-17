ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Fredericton International Airport sees 24 per cent increase in passenger traffic, aiming for a record 2024

    After several difficult years in the travel industry, the CEO of the Fredericton International Airport says things are finally looking up.

    The airport saw a big boost in passenger traffic year over year, a relief after the COVID-19 pandemic grounded many travellers. When Canadians did start to travel again, it resulted in airport chaos with cancelled flights, thousands of lost bags and frustrated travellers.

    Johanne Gallant says the Fredericton airport has stabilized, if not completely rebounded to pre-pandemic traffic.

    “We'll finish the year about 24 per cent up from last year. So we're having a record year and next year there's a potential that it could be our best year ever,” she said. “It's a potential, if everything goes well, right? We just don't dare say it out loud too much because you know things change, and you never know.”

    The airport completed a $32 million expansion in March 2021.

    Its best year ever was in 2019, with over 427,000 passengers. In 2023, the number will be around 330,000.

    But Porter and Lynx airlines have just announced the addition of more flights from Fredericton to Ottawa and Calgary, respectively, next summer.

    Gallant also said Porter is adding more connections to Ottawa, so travellers from the East will have more options.

    It’s all a relief for the airport.

    The Saint John Airport is seeing another Flair flight added to its schedule in January, offering passengers a direct flight to Orlando.

    “Coming out of the pandemic, I mean, it was rough,” she said. “There was some challenges throughout the whole industry and around the world trying to meet the demand because it came in so quickly. It went from almost zero demand to full demand.”

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Costco’s hottest item isn’t rotisserie chickens. It’s US$2,000 gold bars

    Costco sells more than just toilet paper, office supplies and food items, and the company is quite effective at it. A 24-karat 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week and bars usually sell out hours after being posted, according to chief financial officer Richard Galanti.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News