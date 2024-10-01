ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Fredericton library closed as police investigate 'extensive damage'

    A pane of broken glass beside the Fredericton Public Library’s book drop-off is pictured after on Oct. 1, 2024. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic) A pane of broken glass beside the Fredericton Public Library’s book drop-off is pictured after on Oct. 1, 2024. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    The Fredericton Public Library is closed as police investigate a weekend break-in and vandalism inside the facility.  

    The Fredericton Police Force responded to the library at 12 Carleton Street around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

    When officers arrived, they found a broken window and “extensive damage” inside the building. The Forensic Identification Unit was also called to the scene.

    Ben Wolthers, president of the Fredericton Public Library Board, says some computers and electronics were damaged, but most books appear to be fine. He says the damage was worse than he expected when he walked in the building.

    “I did have a chance to go in and kind of tour around, and it was pretty surprising and shocking, I'd say, how bad it is,” says Wolthers.

    “I won't get into any specifics but, it's really just kind of senseless and really sort of heartbreaking.”

    The library will remain closed until the damage is assessed and repairs are made.

     Wolthers says there is no timeline for a reopening date and notes other libraries in the area are operating as usual.

    “The City of Fredericton loves its libraries. We're not the largest city in the province, but this is, you know, by quite a large margin the busiest library in the province, this particular branch,” he says.

    “The people here are hungry for libraries.”

    Police say the investigation is ongoing and further details will be released when they become available.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Leaves of absence announced at TVDSB

      Some officials with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have been placed on leave while an operational review is being conducted. Staff were notified of the leaves in an e-mail from Interim Director of Education Bill Tucker.

    • Need office space? Downtown London has it

      London has Canada's highest rate of vacant downtown office space, according to a new report. Real estate investment firm, CBRE, said core vacancy hit 31.4 per cent in the third quarter of this year.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News