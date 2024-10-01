Fredericton library closed as police investigate 'extensive damage'

The Fredericton Public Library is closed as police investigate a weekend break-in and vandalism inside the facility.



The Fredericton Police Force responded to the library at 12 Carleton Street around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a broken window and “extensive damage” inside the building. The Forensic Identification Unit was also called to the scene.

Ben Wolthers, president of the Fredericton Public Library Board, says some computers and electronics were damaged, but most books appear to be fine. He says the damage was worse than he expected when he walked in the building.

“I did have a chance to go in and kind of tour around, and it was pretty surprising and shocking, I'd say, how bad it is,” says Wolthers.

“I won't get into any specifics but, it's really just kind of senseless and really sort of heartbreaking.”

The library will remain closed until the damage is assessed and repairs are made.

Wolthers says there is no timeline for a reopening date and notes other libraries in the area are operating as usual.

“The City of Fredericton loves its libraries. We're not the largest city in the province, but this is, you know, by quite a large margin the busiest library in the province, this particular branch,” he says.

“The people here are hungry for libraries.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further details will be released when they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

