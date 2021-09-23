HALIFAX -- A 17-year-old Fredericton man has died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m. on September 22, Fredericton Police say they responded to a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV on McLeod Hill Road near Lint Drive.

The 17-year-old driver of the motorcycle was transported to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the SUV, a 62-year-old man, sustained no physical injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, being led by the Major Crime Team, with assistance from Forensic Identification and Accident Reconstruction.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact the Fredericton Police.