    • Fredericton man charged after historic building significantly damaged by fire

    Fire damage at 11 Carleton St. in Fredericton on March 13, 2024. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic) Fire damage at 11 Carleton St. in Fredericton on March 13, 2024. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)
    Police say a Fredericton man is facing charges after a historic building in the city’s downtown was significantly damaged by fire earlier this month.

    Cole Christopher Harris, 28, was arrested on Wednesday.

    He is charged with:

    • arson with disregard for human life
    • breach of probation

    The fire broken out at nearly 200-year-old National Defence-owned property on Carleton Street on March 12.

    Assistant Deputy Fire Chief David McKinley told CTV News at the time the fire began at the back of the building and spread to its upper floors and attic.

    He also said the building sustained significant fire damage to its upper levels, with major water damage throughout.

    A firefighter was injured after falling down stairs, and received medical treatment.

    No other injuries were reported.

    The fire was deemed suspicious and police began looking for a person of interest.

    Police say Harris remains in custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for a later date.

    With files from CTV Atlantic's Nick Moore.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

