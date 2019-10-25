Eric Nielsen's daily commute is a real balancing act.

"No handlebars mean you have to use your core to shift direction, and that's the most difficult part," said hobby unicyclist Eric Nielsen.

He started with the sport of unicycling when his son, Max, was learning to ride a tricycle.

"I was bored watching him around the court doing circles, so I decided I'd learn something, too," Nielsen said.

It's a hobby he has since shared with his son.

"It's pretty cool," said Max Nielsen, Eric's son. "I like it because we can do it together and it's a good father-son thing to do."

Max says it's never boring and their dog Oscar often comes along for the ride -- or run.

After having traveled across Canada to purchase custom unicycles and ride with the pros, Nielsen hopes to grow the sport locally. He says many are first attracted to it by the customization and optimization of the gear.

A self-professed unicycling nerd and gearhead, he's always equipped to withstand the elements.

"Whether it's in middle of summer or the middle of winter with ice, I've got a few different wheels I can choose from, based on the terrain I'm going to be riding or the conditions I'm riding in," Eric Nielsen said.