HALIFAX -- Fredericton police are asking for the public’s help after a man died from gunshot wounds early Saturday morning – making the incident the city’s second homicide of the year.

On Saturday, at around 4:30 a.m., police responded to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital on Priestman Street, where a man succumbed to his injuries after being shot.

Police say they stopped a vehicle that dropped the victim off at the hospital shortly after they arrived on the scene – taking several people into custody.

Police believe the incident is not a random act, noting the victim was targeted.

On Saturday, Fredericton Police Force processed a scene on Wilsey Road with the assistance of the forensic unit and RCMP K-9.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers ar 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.