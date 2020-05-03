HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP have charged a Hillsborough man with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Hillsborough woman on Saturday morning.

On Sunday, 49-year-old Calvin Andrew Lewis appeared in court via tele-remand and was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Tina Tingley-McAleer.

Lewis was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

On Saturday, at around 10:20 a.m., police responded to a report of a woman who was possibly dead at a residence along Main Street in Hillsborough.

Shortly after the discovery, police arrested a Lewis a few kilometres from the residence. Police say he was driving and was pulled over and arrested.

Police say Lewis and Tingley-McAleer were living together.

An autopsy is scheduled to assist in determining the exact cause of death.

The investigation continues.