Fredericton Police investigate multiple deaths from the weekend
Two people were found deceased at 94 Forest Hill Rd. on Fredericton’s south side at 11 a .m. on Saturday morning.
Police say they can't release details on the two found in the apartment but that they were both residents of the unit.
"The individuals are of Russian descent, notification of next of kin has not been done,” said Martin Gaudet, chief of Fredericton Police Force.
“It is challenging we're going to work with the RCMP and Interpol there is no threat to public safety at this time.”
The two deceased persons of Russian decent had been living in Canada for 16 years according to police.
"It's not suspicious in that sense, it's a double fatality,” Gaudet said.
“It's an interesting situation, and we're airing on the side of caution,” he added.
“So, major crimes, our identification unit and coroner who attended the scene as well as they would for any out of hospital death.”
Gaudet said it's not the first time the Fredericton police force has had to work with Interpol, but it's not a frequent occurrence.
Another death being investigated by police in the city took place around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
A cyclist was hit by a truck on the corner of King and Westmorland in Fredericton's downtown.
"A male was transported to Dr. Everett Chalmers, and pronounced dead due to his injuries,” Gaudet said.
“The matter is also still under investigation, the road was closed for several hours where accident reconstruction and major crime are still investigating the matter,” he said.
No one is in custody and no charges have been filed in connection with the deceased cyclist.
"It was a cyclist and a truck to my knowledge, travelling east to west, north to south and collided in the intersection,” Gaudet said.
“There's plenty of witnesses and our public safety cameras also captured the event,” the police chief said.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
