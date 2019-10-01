Fredericton police investigating discovery of human remains at landfill
The Fredericton Police Force is investigating the discovery of human remains at a landfill in the city.
Officers responded to Fredericton Region Solid Waste on Alison Boulevard around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Police confirm a civilian found the remains.
Police say they need to investigate further before releasing any additional details.
