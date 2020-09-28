HALIFAX -- One person has been arrested in connection with a possible shooting that prompted several schools in Fredericton to be placed under hold and secure as a precaution.

Few details have been released, but police say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon.

There was a heavy police presence in the area of Union and Clark streets and MacLaren Avenue as police investigated.

David McTimoney, superintendent for the Anglophone West School District, tweeted that Northside schools from Barker’s Point Elementary through to Nashwaaksis Memorial Elementary School were under hold and secure “due to an incident in the community.”

ASD-W Northside schools from Barker's Point Elementary through to Nashwaaksis Memorial Elementary School are currently in a hold and secure due to an incident in the community. Schools are sending communications shortly with further information. — David McTimoney (@DavidMcTimoney) September 28, 2020

The hold and secure was later lifted at the schools, but police remained on scene in the area.

A short time later, police confirmed that one person had been arrested in connection with the investigation.

No other details are available at this time.