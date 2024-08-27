Fredericton police warn of dangerous drug linked to recent overdose death

The Fredericton Police Force is warning of a dangerous drug linked to a recent overdose, which resulted in death.

Police believe the drug, called bromazolam, is present in the city’s illicit drug supply. The force is urging drug users to be cautious, noting bromazolam is often mixed with street drugs, including meth and fentanyl.

Police say NARCAN will not reverse the effects of bromazolam, but it will reverse the effects of opioids, such as fentanyl.

There are no warning signs of bromazolam’s presence, as it cannot be detected by sight, smell, or taste, according to a news release from the force.

“Bromazolam is not approved for medical use in any country and can lead to serious adverse effects, including death, especially when taken with opioids such as fentanyl,” said police.

“Several public health agencies across the country, including New Brunswick, have issued warnings about the dangers of bromazolam.”

Canada’s Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides legal protection to anyone looking for emergency support during an overdose, including the person experiencing the overdose.

