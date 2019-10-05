Nearly 500 people turned out for a fundraiser Saturday in Fredericton in memory of Const. Robb Costello, one of four victims killed last August.

They walked or ran 3.06 km in memory of the Fredericton Police officer, #306.

“Our hearts are full,” says Costello’s widow, Jackie McLean. “This is so touching to have so many people come out in support of Robb's charity and in support of our family.”

McLean hopes Saturday’s event will help in the ongoing process to bring resolution to a tragic situation.

The accused in the case spent the past week in court. On Friday, Matthew Vincent Raymond was deemed unfit to stand trial and ordered to undergo treatment.

Once treated, a trial in the case will go ahead.

McLean says she wasn’t surprised by the verdict.

“I really honestly believe that we need to make sure that this gentleman is fit to stand trial before we proceed,” says McLean. “I don’t want there to be any situation in which there could be an appeal. We need closure as a family, and that may take longer than we anticipated – but as long as we can actually get the closure that we need, that's the most important thing.”

Surrounded by her family and friends, the day’s events were a breath of fresh air for McLean as hundreds came out in support of a man most say they'll never forget.

“It just keeps the memories going, and it's great to remember him as a police officer that served for us,” says runner Colin Crowdis.

“We need to honour the people who protect us,” says runner, Linda Morehouse. “Often, we forget.”

The running event was accompanied by an Oktoberfest-style celebration as local brewery Picaroons offered a special beer in memory of Costello.

McLean says Costello "loved life and he lived it large," which is what Saturday’s activities were all about.