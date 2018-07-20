

A well-known second-hand book store in Fredericton that is adored for its quirks, as much as the sheer variety of reading materials it offered, is about to close.

The Owl’s Nest has been around for more than 25 years, but has fallen victim at least partially to digital book-age.

It's a book store that has never apologized for looking a bit chaotic.

After all, it’s part of what has made The Owl’s Nest bookstore a legendary part of downtown Fredericton.

Aaron Sprague had never been to the store before Friday, and might’ve been a little overwhelmed.

“It was hard to choose just two, but I did manage to do it after an hour,” said Sprague.

But the fun in finding that perfect book you weren't even looking for is about come to an end.

“It's a great little store and it will be sad to see it go,” Sprague said.

The Owl’s Nest will be shutting in the fall, which surprised some people on the street.

Elli Croft is a long-time employee who grew up working at the store.

“I’ve been on the cash since I was five years old,” Croft said.

She says it has been bittersweet hearing reaction to the store closing.

“Honestly, it’s kind of frustrating because nobody cares really until you make that announcement saying ‘hey we’re done, it’s over, this is it,’” she said. “It’s like ‘why haven’t you been supporting us the last couple years if this is one of your favourite places?’”

Croft says it has become more difficult to operate a shop downtown, adding that many people who were coming into the store were really only looking around and leaving without buying anything.

“There's just a stray away from books at this point in time,” Croft said.

Croft said they wanted to get the word out early about shutting down, to allow customers the opportunity to use up any store credit.

“Hopefully, we get a bit of business so we can still pay rent,” she said.

It’s the final chapter of a storied history that is reluctantly being written.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.