Free program teaching mental health skills now open to more Nova Scotians

More Nova Scotians can now access a free program to help them cope with mild to moderate depression and anxiety.

The province says the online program Tranquility allows people to better understand their emotions, thoughts and behaviours as well as build skills and coping strategies.

The program is available to people aged 16 and older.

Tranquility users keep a journal of their responses to situations and events and practise new skills through educational modules, interactive tools and one-on-one coaching over messaging, phone or video.

Participants can also book a 30-minute appointment with a coach each week who can offer them help and motivation.

The province says more than 150 Nova Scotians have benefited from Tranquility since it was first launched in March.

"Since Tranquility's virtual program was first introduced, we've seen incredible outcomes for Nova Scotians looking to better manage their mental health,” said coach Stephanie Sellars in a Tuesday news release. “Not only have clients commented on how easy the material is to learn and apply, but many report significantly reduced symptoms of anxiety or depression after completing the program.”

People no longer need to be referred to the program. Before Tuesday, it was only available by referral through primary care providers or the Mental Health and Addictions Intake Program.

The program is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Providing better mental health care means offering help that is readily available when and where people need it," said Brian Comer, the minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health. "Many of us will experience some depression or anxiety in our lives. Having resources at our fingertips to help us manage in the early stages will help promote mental wellness and keep people healthy.”

The program was co-created by a Nova Scotian, Joel Muise, and developed at a Halifax-based innovation hub with input from clinical psychologists and people who have experienced depression and anxiety.

"As someone who has struggled with mental health and with finding the right care to meet my needs, I am thrilled to see this program now being made available to everyone in need,” said Muise. “I started with the goal of leveraging technology to bring the same skills that helped me overcome my mental health challenges to more people. Six years later, it's incredible to know we've built something that is helping so many people in my community dramatically change their lives -- and that we can now help so many more."