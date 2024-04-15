Friday and weekend rain totals

A low pressure system swept a series of weather fronts across the Maritimes on Friday and into the start of the weekend. The weather fronts in combination with a high level of moisture presented in a southerly wind resulting in periods of rain and downpours. Small thunderstorms were also present within the rain for a few areas.

Rain totals

The highest rainfall totals were recorded in the Atlantic coastal counties and Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. Some totals reached 40 to 60 mm with one of the highest rain reports coming in from St. Anns, Cape Breton with 72 mm. Rainfall totals for the remainder of the Maritimes generally range from 10 to 30 mm, but finished lower in western Prince Edward Island.

Rain totals in the Maritimes Friday through the weekend.

April averages

The wet weather has brought much of the Maritimes to within 30-60% of the average total precipitation for the month of April. Some northern areas of New Brunswick are a bit higher with Bathurst sitting at 86% of the average.

Last month, March was very wet with precipitation totals well over the monthly average. The Canadian Drought Monitor currently ranks no areas of the Maritimes as in being abnormally dry or in drought.

Rain totals compared to the monthly average for the month of April so far at select sites in the Maritimes.

Looking ahead

Scattered showers are expected in the region both Monday night and Tuesday but it won’t significantly add to the monthly rain total. The next more widespread round of rain and showers for the Maritimes is lined up for Saturday. That next system so far looks like it will bring a 5 to 30 mm rainfall to the region.

Drought conditions in the country at the end of March as per the Canadian Drought Monitor program of the federal government. (Courtesy: Government of Canada)