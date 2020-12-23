GRAND FALLS, N.B. -- Donations are pouring in for the children of Mindy Godin, the woman who was fatally attacked in front of her children in her home in Grand Falls, N.B., on Monday.

After the attack, Godin fled for help at a convenience store next door, but she died before help could arrive.

On Wednesday, Godin's friends remembered how she was able to bring a smile to their faces and in the evening, many in the town of 5,000 gathered for a candlelight vigil.

Both of Godin's boys attended the vigil and released purple balloons in memory of their mother.

Caroline Rossignol, her best friend of 17 years, got up and went to work because she says that's what Mindy would have wanted.

"She's a big part of who I became," Rossignol said. "She always wanted me to become a hair dresser and I did it this year. Every day, I'll remember her, everything I'll do, I'll remember her. I'll do my best to do whatever it takes for her little boys; I still want to be in their lives."

The community of just over 5,000 is reeling from the loss. Banners, ribbons and balloons in purple, Mindy's favourite colour, are appearing all over town.

"Mindy had a heart of gold and she was always happy," Rossignol said. "She always had a little joke to make your day she always had this really bright smile."

The vigil was organized by Joel Benoit, whose wife was a close friend.

He recalls seeing Mindy in the drive-through at a local fast food restaurant where she worked. He says she'd always bring a smile to his face through the window.

"Sometimes, when you go, you know, you wake up in the morning and you're not really in a good mood, she's the first person you're gonna see, and if you go there she can see in your face if you're in a good mood or a bad mood and she was always there for you," Benoit said.

Jonathan Lee-William Beck Fontainewas charged Tuesday in an Edmundston court with second-degree murder.

He will remain in custody until his next appearance on Jan. 4.