From iPhones to TV screens, TikTok star Alicia McCarvell shares her latest project

A Halifax social media star continues to get her feet wet with new projects. Most people know Alicia McCarvell from TikTok, but there are other places to watch her now too.

Her online career began three years ago when a TikTok video she made about her husband went viral.

“The community that I’ve been able to build, the people that I’ve gotten to meet, the things I’ve gotten to do, it’s been so overwhelming,” she says. “But also something I never could have ever imagined for myself.”

Since then, she has become a full-time content creator to almost 6 million online followers.

“Content that helps people feel good about the bodies that they live in, content that makes people laugh,” says McCarvell. “Then a small portion of that is the content that I make my money off.”

Her platform is also creating opportunities outside of social media.

Last year, she landed a starring role on Bell Fibe's TV1 series “Vollies.”

“Becoming Connie, who is my character, was one of the coolest things in the entire world,” she says. “Season one, I was definitely nervous.”

A second season of the comedy series premieres Friday.

“Season two, I got a little bit of freedom. It was nice to see in the script that the writers were trusting me with my acting and developing my character,” says McCarvell. “I can tell you that Connie has a love interest this season.”

McCarvell is also trying out another new skill -- fronting the new season of “Your Two Cents,” a “Street Cents” spinoff that’s teaching people all about money.

“I am hosting it this season, which is exciting,” she says. “The point of ‘Your Two Cents’ this year is just really holding on to that taboo conversation and making it fun and exciting and educational in ways that people don’t feel so bombarded with information or uncomfortable when receiving information.”

McCarvell credits her success over the past few years to her followers.

“I could cry with how cool it makes me feel,” she says.

“I used to feel so alone in everything that I’ve gone through, and what I’ve gone through with my body, and my relationship and just my life in general. I no longer feel that way anymore and that’s thanks to the community.”