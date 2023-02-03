Fuel spill at Irving gas station in Beechville contained: Halifax fire

Once on scene, fire crews determined there was no leak, adding they assume a car overfilled and left the station. Once on scene, fire crews determined there was no leak, adding they assume a car overfilled and left the station.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island