

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Crews have resolved the last remaining power outages in Nova Scotia, about four days after a major storm knocked out electricity for tens of thousands of customers, Nova Scotia Power said on Friday.

The utility issued a press release on Friday afternoon saying all of the 158,000 customers who were affected by widespread outages over the holidays have their power back.

"This completes restoration of customers who lost power in the Christmas Day / Boxing Day storm," the news release said, "other than customers with damaged electrical equipment who must have an electrician complete repairs before power can safely be restored."

Winds of more than 100 kilometres per hour gusted through Nova Scotia on Christmas Day and into Boxing Day, snapping power lines and toppling utility poles in many parts of the province.

Crews restored electricity to a handful of customers on islands in Mahone Bay on Friday morning, the release said, and later in the day completed reconstruction of the electrical system along one Dartmouth street where 10 hydro poles had been downed.

Nova Scotia Power's web site had estimated 100 customers were without power at 7 a.m. on Friday, but the utility said in a morning press release that some of those outages were not caused by the storm.

The utility had said electricity would be returned to all customers on Friday after pushing restoration estimates several times in recent days.