    • Fundraiser set in honour of late Halifax Fire captain

    A poster for the fundraiser which is set to take place on Sunday. (Courtesy: Tiny Hero Foundation) A poster for the fundraiser which is set to take place on Sunday. (Courtesy: Tiny Hero Foundation)
    A fundraiser is being held in Halifax on Sunday to honour the legacy of Halifax Fire captain Billy Marr who was one of the lead voices in expanding the list of cancers considered “workplace injuries” for firefighters in the province.

    Being hosted by the Tiny Hero Foundation, the fundraiser hopes to help raise money for Marr’s two kids, as well as honour Marr’s legacy.

    Marr died in April after a long battle with colorectal cancer.

    The discovery of Marr’s cancer in 2020 led to discussions of expanding the list of cancers which were presumed to be related to firefighting.

    Marr’s push for the list to be expanded led to it being expanded from only six types, which included colorectal cancer, to 19 types by 2022, meaning more firefighter could get compensation.

    The fundraiser will include live music from Shaydid and Bandwagon, and is taking place at the Lower Deck in Clayton Park on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A minimum $20 donation is required at the door.

