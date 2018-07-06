

CTV Atlantic





There's been no summer vacation for the hundreds of New Brunswickers still recovering from this past spring's historic flooding.

Between the cleaning up, repairs, and paperwork, the economic and psychological impacts are building.

In Gagetown, the marina is really only a floating dock right because of flood damage.

Marina operator Nancy MacQuade Webb is hoping to have the marina back up and running by early August, but there's no guarantee.

“I lost all of the electrical as well as the fuel tanks,” she said.

She couldn't get the marina insured beforehand because it is located on a flood plain.

“I have borrowed from everybody I can and used all of my money that I can and I just can’t,” she said. “It’s hundreds of thousands of dollars we're talking about, so I’m hoping the government will come through to me because the marina is an integral part of this village. Even the Old Boot Pub I own has been very affected by the marina being closed as well.”

Down the street, Marian Langhus is continuing to clean up her flood-damaged bed and breakfast.

She's hoping to re-open by September and just made the decision to go with a type of insulation that won't retain water.

“That was a huge decision,” she said. “It’s more expensive, but we're going with it, and we're trying to make everything like the water goes in, the water goes out, all the flooring, we won’t have any carpet.”

A total of 120 people continue to require shelter from the Canadian Red Cross.

Other people with a flood-damaged property are either living with people they know, camping in their front yard, or only living in a portion of their home.

“Even when I’m doing work myself, it frustrates me that it takes so long to rip up a floor or whatever, so the time is a constant frustration,” said Bruce Langhus.

The never-ending flood recovery is taking a toll says restaurant owner Thane Mallory.

“People have just slowed down, and when people slow down psychologically, they also slow down economically,” he said.

The village of Gagetown is planning a day-long event for Aug. 5 called “The High and Dry Festival.”

“People really haven’t had a break since the floods because between the clean-up and paperwork, and trying to find out just what you’re going to do,” Mallory said. “Nobody has really had a break, so were hoping to the event of Aug. 5 will give people that break they're looking for.”

Until then, there will be little downtime around here, with plenty left to repair.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.